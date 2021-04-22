MSSU roundup: Lions open play today in MIAA women's golf, soccer tournaments

Apr. 22—After hosting the MIAA Men's Golf Championships on Monday and Tuesday, Missouri Southern resumes its conference tournament week Thursday as the women's soccer and women's golf tournaments begin.

In the COVID-19 altered bracket for the Women's Soccer Championships, the Lions are among the third and fourth seeds who will be playing in a four-team bracket to determine fifth through eighth places.

MSSU, the No. 4 seed from the Southeast Division, faces Northwest Missouri, the third seed from the Northwest Division, at 3 p.m. Thursday in Maryville. The Lions (4-8, 1-4 MIAA) and Bearcats (3-3-1, 2-2) did not play during the spring season.

Maya Greenquist leads the Lions' offense with four goals and an assist for nine points. She has 23 shots this season, 15 of them on goal.

Bailey Belcher has three goals on 10 shots on target and 28 total shots. Carina Calderon and Ashley Koepp each have two goals.

MSSU goalie Riley Laver has stopped 53 of 67 shots and has a 1.82 goals against average.

The other half of the "3-4 bracket" has Fort Hays State at Rogers State at 4:30 Thursday. The place games will be on Sunday at a site to be determined.

The bracket of the top-2 seeds has Central Oklahoma (No. 2 Southeast) at Emporia State (No. 1 Northwest) at 3 p.m. Thursday and Missouri Western (No. 2 Northwest) and Northeastern State (No. 1 Southeast) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The two five seeds — Nebraska-Kearney and Newman — will decide ninth place at noon Thursday in Wichita.

Central Missouri and Washburn opted out of the tournament.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Missouri Southern is one of 11 teams entered in the Women's Golf Championships on Thursday and Friday at Hillcrest Country Club in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

The Lions' team consists of Maggie Moore, Madison Saenz, Kenzie Kirkhart, Hannah Torres and Julianna Washka.

Moore, who prepped at Seneca, leads the team with an 84.4 stroke average, one shot better than Torres.

BASEBALL RESCHEDULED

Missouri Southern's baseball series this weekend at Pittsburg State has been pushed back one day.

The Lions and Gorillas will play a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday and a single game at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Missouri Southern (24-7, 17-7 MIAA) is tied for second place with Northeastern State in the conference standings while Pittsburg State (19-11, 14-10) is fourth. The top four teams will host a best-of-three series next month to begin the MIAA Championships.

