MSSU pitcher Gayman named first-team All-American

May 23—Missouri Southern State University pitching ace Cole Gayman was named a first-team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Thursday.

The Lions junior is coming off a season with an 11-2 record.

Gayman's 11 wins tie the program record for the most in a single season. Gayman threw two complete games and one shutout over an even 100 innings — fourth-most in MSSU single-season history.

He recorded an ERA of 2.25 and a WHIP of 1.05, holding opposing hitters to a .184 batting average (fourth-best in MSSU single-season history). Additionally, Gayman struck out 90 batters and gave up just 25 earned runs.

Throughout the season Gayman also was named the NCBWA national pitcher of the week, a two-time NCBWA regional pitcher of the week, and a five-time MIAA pitcher of the week.

He received NCBWA First-Team All-Region honors, First-Team All-MIAA honors, and was named to the MIAA All-Tournament team after helping the Lions secure their first MIAA Tournament championship since the 2015 season.

He's been the toughest pitcher to hit in the entire conference, as the opposition is batting just .184 against him this year.

In April, Gayman tossed a complete-game shutout for the Lions at Joe Becker Stadium against Missouri Western State University.

MSSU won 5-0, and Gayman only allowed five baserunners in nine innings while striking out five batters.

This was his first nine-inning complete game. He had finished games that were shortened by run-rule wins but never a full nine innings.

Gayman has credited his dad, former Joplin police Officer Mike Gayman who died of a heart attack in 2022, for helping him as a young player.

"I think about him every day," Gayman said. "I really wish he was here this year to watch me pitch. Knowing that he is watching over everything, he's got the best seat in the house watching me this year."