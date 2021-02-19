MSSU opens spring volleyball season on Saturday

Feb. 19—It will be 465 days between Missouri Southern volleyball matches.

But who's counting.

The Lions will be in action for the first time since the end of the 2019 season on Saturday afternoon at Pittsburg State. Missouri Southern meets Northwest Missouri at 12:30 p.m. and Washburn at 4.

The Lions' first home match is March 3 against Pittsburg State.

The Lions finished 13-18 in 2019, 6-14 in MIAA play and lost to Nebraska-Kearney in the first round of the postseason tournament.

Of course, the 2020 fall schedule was canceled by COVID-19, and the MIAA has set up a spring schedule, capped by a league tournament. There is not a national tournament this spring.

The Lions are part of the South Division with Pittsburg State, Emporia State, Central Oklahoma, Central Missouri and Newman. Those teams will play a home-and-home schedule to determine seeds for the league tournament. Missouri Southern also has seven matches against North Division schools.

Basically, the coronavirus flip-flopped the volleyball season, with offseason work held in the fall and matches this spring.

"Last fall was an adjustment," MSSU coach Kalie Mader said. "I think the best part was just getting better and being in the gym. They missed being in the gym, but they got to play twice on the road last fall for our scrimmages and we had a Green and Gold Scrimmage here. We treated it like an offseason.

"I think the adjustment will be the biggest in the summer between having back-to-back semesters of competition. Right now the girls are so excited to be able to compete."

The Lions' 15-player roster consists of eight returnees and seven signees — five from high school and two from junior colleges. The Lions lost nine players from the 2019 squad for various reasons.

"It wasn't intentional at all," Mader said. "We graduated five seniors. We had one get in nursing school at a different school, one got in a different education program, and the two Hawaiians stayed on the island to be with their families because of COVID."

The Lions have the most experience on defense.

"All the kids are returning," Mader said. "We are returning a lot of back row presence. That's exciting for us going into the weekend."

Those veterans include seniors Emalee Lowe (3.67 digs per set and 11 service aces in 2019), Cassie Walton (2.16 digs per set) and Brooklyn McCain (20 aces and 3.97 digs per set).

The front row returns second team all-MIAA performer Janelle Brehm, a senior who led the team with 394 kills (3.26 per set) and 451 digs (3.73 per set) and became the 11th player in school history to reach 1,000 career kills. She also tied for third with 16 aces and was fourth with 52 blocks.

Senior middle blocker Alyssa Diaz was second on the team with 78 blocks and averaged 1.78 kills per set.

Three more middle blockers return in juniors CC Pollard and Olivia Lewis and sophomore Kierson Maydew.

The junior college additions are defensive specialist Abbie Casper and setter Sophie Mader, both from Fort Scott Community College.

Freshman additions are outside hitters Kaitlyn Creek, Armyni Perales and Kylah Carter, libero/defensive specialist Grace Quiroz and middle blocker Amelia Neels.

The NCAA has ruled that players will not lose a year of eligibility this spring, but that won't affect Mader's recruiting.

"For us, it doesn't have much impact," she said. "We have five seniors, and four of them are going to master's programs at other schools. So this option isn't one they have."