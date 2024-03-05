MSSU men's golf team wins Hardscrabble Invitational

Mar. 5—The Missouri Southern State University men's golf team wrapped up its second and final round of the Hardscrabble Invitational on Tuesday in Fort Smith, Arkansas, shooting an 869 overall team score that gave the Lions the team win by three strokes.

This was the first golf tournament this spring.

Tradgon McCrae had a total score of 210, winning the invitational by four strokes.

Luis Limón finished tied for second individually after shooting a total score of 214 over three rounds.

Josh Hamnett tied for 11th individually, shooting a total score of 223 for the Lions.

Ben Marckmann shot a total score of 227, which placed him 23rd overall individually.

Alexander Page rounded out the team play for the Lions, shooting a total score of 232, which tied for 37th individually.

Dylan Bagley (223 total score, tied 11th), Zach Gardner (226 total score, tied 20th) and Connor Williamson (245 total score, 52nd) all competed individually for the Lions as well.

The men travel to Kansas City on March 18-19 to compete in the Konzem-Capra Invitational at Sycamore Ridge Golf Club.