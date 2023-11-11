Advertisement

MSSU men's basketball team takes down Bemidji State to Cap Off Central Region Challenge

The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·1 min read

Nov. 11—The MSSU men's basketball team beat the Bemidji State Beavers Saturday at Municipal Auditorium 69-61.

Sam Thompson hit a hook shot for the Lions (1-1) on their first possession, followed by a Vinson Sigmon Jr. jumper to go up 4-0.

MSSU held the lead at halftime, 27-26.

It remained a close game, at 45-43 midway through the period, and 52-51 with 5:30 left.

Shortly after, Cam Williams scored five and Vinson Sigmon Jr. added a basket to boost that lead, while but Sam Thompson gave MSSU a boost with a dunk. Six straight free throws and another Thompson dunk made the final score 69-61 in favor of the Lions.

Recording the Lions first double-double of the year, Darius Dawson recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds, Williams led the team with 19 points, going 6-6 from the free throw line. He also had 4 rebounds and 2 steals. Thompson made 17 points and 6 rebounds in the win. Sigmon Jr. also hit double digits with 10 points, leading the team in assists with 5.

The Southern men's basketball team kicked off its 2023-24 season Friday against the 2022-23 NSIC tournament champion Minnesota State Moorhead at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City. The Lions lost, 99-81.

The team will host Central Christian College in their home opener at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center.

,