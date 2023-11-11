MSSU men's basketball team takes down Bemidji State to Cap Off Central Region Challenge

Nov. 11—The MSSU men's basketball team beat the Bemidji State Beavers Saturday at Municipal Auditorium 69-61.

Sam Thompson hit a hook shot for the Lions (1-1) on their first possession, followed by a Vinson Sigmon Jr. jumper to go up 4-0.

MSSU held the lead at halftime, 27-26.

It remained a close game, at 45-43 midway through the period, and 52-51 with 5:30 left.

Shortly after, Cam Williams scored five and Vinson Sigmon Jr. added a basket to boost that lead, while but Sam Thompson gave MSSU a boost with a dunk. Six straight free throws and another Thompson dunk made the final score 69-61 in favor of the Lions.

Recording the Lions first double-double of the year, Darius Dawson recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds, Williams led the team with 19 points, going 6-6 from the free throw line. He also had 4 rebounds and 2 steals. Thompson made 17 points and 6 rebounds in the win. Sigmon Jr. also hit double digits with 10 points, leading the team in assists with 5.

The Southern men's basketball team kicked off its 2023-24 season Friday against the 2022-23 NSIC tournament champion Minnesota State Moorhead at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City. The Lions lost, 99-81.

The team will host Central Christian College in their home opener at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center.

