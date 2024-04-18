MSSU Men’s Golf Goes Back to Back; Wins MIAA Championship for Second Straight Year

KANSAS CITY, MO – MSSU men’s golf won the MIAA championship for the second straight year this afternoon. With the win, the Lions claim both the MIAA title and regular season title for the second consecutive year.

The Lions would win with a plus 35 par in total, and were plus two on the day. Scoring 887 combined over a three day period, the Lions placed first with Central Missouri coming in second.

Luis Limon would claim the 2024 MIAA Men’s Conference Individual Championship. Limon had a three stroke lead, was over four par, and was minus one par on the day. Limon would finish with a score of 217, and Ben Marckmann would finish behind Limon with a three-way tie for second place.

