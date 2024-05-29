MSSU men finish with school record fourth place at D-II track and field national championship

May 29—EMPORIA, Kan. — The Missouri Southern men logged their highest finish in school history, earning fourth place at the three-day NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field National Championships at Emporia State University over the Memorial Day weekend.

The men amassed 42 points to finish behind Harding University (50), West Texas A&M (64) and Pittsburg State University (78).

PSU also captured the women's title with 100 points. The MSSU women finished 20th (12 points) in the 57-team field.

All-American performances

The Southern men recorded 12 All-American performances, including a national championship in the hammer throw by Peyton Barton, who set a school record with a 68.71-meter toss. Barton, the defending national champion in the discus, finished third in that event with a 54.93-meter toss.

Samariae Bonds led the Southern women with a runner-up finish in the shot put (16.21 meters).

Cedric Pearson was third in the men's shot put with a 18.57-meter effort and fourth behind Barton in the discus with a 54.88-meter toss. Teammate Gabe Ford was fifth in the discus and also finished sixth in the shot put (18.10 meters).

Bastien Franck earned fifth place in the men's pole vault with a 5.30-meter vault.

Keilee Johnson earned All-American honors with a sixth-place finish in the women's javelin (48.09 meters).

Malachi Pipkin finished seventh in the men's 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.22.

Brendan Rozier also logged a seventh-place finish with a 66.46-meter toss in the men's javelin throw.

Kirsten Womack rounded out the field of MSSU All-Americans with an eighth-place finish in the women's discus (48.45 meters).