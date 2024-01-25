MSSU men fall to NSU 79-72

Jan. 24—The Missouri Southern men's basketball team got in a hole with not enough tools to burrow out as it fell 79-72 to Northeastern State on Wednesday at Leggett & Platt.

Southern, which had won eight of the last 10 matchups against the RiverHawks, stayed within single digits of Northeastern until Seth Pratt hit a 3-pointer at 8:27 of the first half to put the RiverHawks up by 10, at 24-14. The appropriately named Trey Quartlebaum followed with another Riverhawk trey, the first of four threes for Quartlebaum in the first half.

NSU (7-11, 6-6) held its biggest lead at 2:48 after a Keon Edwards 3-pointer made it a 40-22 game.

The Lions (7-11, 5-7) got within 13 points at 40-27 before Quartlebaum buried his fourth triple of the half at the buzzer and led his team to the locker room with a 43-27 lead.

Southern shot an icy 9 of 24 in the first half, including 2 of 14 from behind the arc; NSU shot a hot 15 of 30 and 7 of 15 from 3-point land.

The Lions pared the RiverHawks lead to 12, at 43-31, when Darius Dawson buried an alley-oop dunk off a feed from Avery Taggart with 19:20 left in the game.

NSU went on a 5-0 run to take its lead to 48-31 before Vinson Sigmon, Jr., hit a 3-pointer to stop the bleeding and make it a 48-34 game with 17:10 remaining.

Southern managed to cut the RiverHawks lead back to single digits, off two Sigmon freethrows that made it 52-43 with 9:26 left.

The Lions pared the lead to seven at one point, off a Lawson Jenkins trey that made it 56-49 at 6:33, and then they got a bucket from Sam Thompson at 5:07 to pull within five points at 58-53.

After an Ethan Blackmon old-fashioned 3-point play for NSU, Southern's Jenkins hit a guarded three, drew a foul and made good on the free throw to pull MSSU back to within five (65-60).

Edwards pushed the RiverHawks lead back to 10 with a traditional 3-pointer at 74-64 with 55 seconds left in the game and with MSSU trying to extend the game through fouls, went on for the 79-72 win.

Taggart led the Lions with 19 points. Sigmon pitched in with 18 and Jenkins had 15. NSU held Dawson to just 6 points.

NSU placed five players in double figures: Blackmon finished with 19, Quartlebaum had 18, Edwards had 16, Anthony Allen had 10 and Pratt chipped in 11.