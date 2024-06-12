MSSU Men’s Basketball Hosts Youth Camp to Train Young Athletes

JOPLIN, MO – Missouri Southern men’s basketball coach Sam McMahon hosted a camp for young athletes on Tuesday morning.

Dozens of K-8th graders participated in events held by McMahon and his players. For the campers, the most popular activity was 5-on-5 and 3-on-3 scrimmages. McMahon said the best part about the camp was seeing the kids improve.

“My favorite part is seeing these kids get better,” said McMahon.

“It’s crazy how much they can improve in just a couple of days. They really get better by the end of camp, and take what they’ve learned here and have fun with their new skills.”

MSSU senior guard Gavyn Elkamil said he values the idea of being able to give back by participating in the camp.

“Being a kid, you always looked up to the older guys in seeing what they did,” said Elkamil.

“Being in position to give back to them just means a lot to me, and I can speak for the rest of my teammates as well.”

McMahon said the camp continues through Thursday with times of 9 a.m. to noon. Young athletes will learn the fundamentals of basketball as well as the importance of sportsmanship and teamwork.

