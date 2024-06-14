MSSU Men’s Basketball Hosts Elite Camp

JOPLIN, MO – After hosting a youth camp this past week, Missouri Southern head coach Sam McMahon welcomed several high school athletes to campus.

Local athletes spanning from grades 9-12 participated in workouts, drills, and scrimmages. Lions players would help work with the athletes in developing their game. MSSU senior shooting guard Gavyn Elkamil said the nerves can be difficult playing front of coaches, but his message to young athletes is to live in the moment.

“You want to impress the coaches, you want to play well, so it can be hard for you sometimes,” said Elkamil.

“Knowing what I know now, just being able to be free and play is the message that I’m trying to tell them. I want them to live in the moment because they won’t get it back.”

Cortaviaus Seales, also a senior guard on the Lions, echoed Elkamil in that he said it’s about talking the kids through all drills and working on improvement.

“I’ve been in their shoes,” Seales said.

“I’ve been nervous in the past and didn’t know what to expect. It’s really about talking the kids through everything, and being there for them.”

Coach Sam McMahon said his group is always evaluating local kids, and the camp provides a great opportunity to have community outreach.

“We’re always evaluating local kids,” McMahon said.

“It’s a really good way to get to know the kids of Joplin, Webb City, Carl Junction, and other schools a chance to work with us and make them better.”

The camp would finish up at 6 p.m. on Thursday, but Missouri Southern will host a skills day camp which will take place starting July 8th.

