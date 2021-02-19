MSSU indoor track teams ranked nationally

Feb. 19—Missouri Southern's indoor track and field teams are ranked in the top-15 in this week's NCAA Division II poll released by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

The Lion women are No. 11 in the poll, up three spots from the previous poll, while the men's team enters the poll this week at No. 13.

MSSU's women have four events ranked in the top-6 nationally — 60-meter hurdles at No. 4, pole vault and 200 meters at No. 5 and 60 meters at No. 6.

The Lion men have the 3,000 meters and weight throw groups ranked sixth in the nation.

Missouri Southern's women have posted eight NCAA provisional marks, led by Chardae Overstreet (fourth in 400), Claire Luallen (fourth in 60 hurdles and eighth in pentathlon) and Precious Olatunji (fifth in 60 hurdles).

Ryan Riddle has an automatic qualifying mark in the mile, where he ranks third nationally. Among 15 provisional qualifying marks, Cameron Little is fourth in the 60, and the distance medley relay team of Riddle, Gabe McClain, Brieon Randle and Nathan Painter rank fifth.

The Lions are competing in today's Central Missouri Invitational in Warrensburg. It's their final meet before next weekend's MIAA Championships at Washburn.