MSSU Head Coach Bryce Darnell Receives Commemorative Bat for Achieving 500 Career Wins

JOPLIN, MO — Before their game against Missouri Western on Sunday, Head Coach Bryce Darnell was recognized pre-game for achieving 500 career wins which he did back on March 12th when the Lions defeated Rogers State, 5-1.

With yesterday’s 9-3 victory, Darnell is currently at 515 career wins, which sits 6th All-Time in the MIAA ahead of long time MSSU Coach, Warren Turner.

MSSU AD Rob Mallory presented Darnell with the bat. He was joined by his wife Pamela, daughter Darcy and son Cy who is a freshman on the baseball team.

During his time as skipper, Darnell has led the Lions to the MIAA tournament 12 times. He has coached 115 All-MIAA performances, 27 All-Region honorees, 12 All-America selections and one National Pitcher of the Year.

Darnell has also won MIAA Coach of the Year twice and led the Lions to a MIAA Regular Season Title back in 2015.

He has led Southern to the NCAA Regional four times and the NCAA Regional Tournament Championship game once.

Lions are currently 36-11 on the year and 23-7 in conference play with their eyes set on not only making another regional but possible hosting a Regional for the second straight season.

We caught up with Darnell who spoke on being able to have his family by his side and reflect on his 17 years as the leading man.

“I feel great about that, that I could be there with my family and so I appreciate it,” Darnell said, “Usually not that reflective but that kind of hit me hard. Just to have my family there and my wife has sacrificed a lot like any coaches’ wife, so proud moment. I’m glad to do it here at my alma mater, so it means a lot to me”.

The 8th ranked Lions hit the road this weekend for a big conference matchup with #2 Central Missouri for their final series of the regular season before the MIAA Tournament begins.

