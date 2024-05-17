MSSU golfers Limon, McCrae earn All-Region honors

May 17—After helping lead the Missouri Southern State University's men's golf team to its second straight MIAA title, Luis Limón and Tradgon McCrae have been selected as 2024 NCAA Division II PING All-Region honorees by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

McCrae is a repeat All-Region golfer, having been named last season as well. McCrae had seven top 10 finishes this season, including a win at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith Men's Invitational on March 5.

McCrae, a senior from Plainville, Kansas, graduated May 11 as one of the most decorated men's golfers in MSSU history. He was last year's MIAA Golfer of the Year, a two-time All-MIAA selection and a Black College Golf Coaches Association All-American last year. He also was selected as a Golf Coaches Association of America All-American Scholar last season.

Limón was this year's MIAA Golfer of the Year and earned seven top 10 finishes this season, including an individual MIAA championship.

At the MIAA men's championship last month, Limon logged a 1-under 217 (72, 75, 70) to lead all golfers and edged out teammate and runner-up Ben Marckmann by three strokes.

Limón, a sophomore from Guadalajara, Mexico, also earned All-MIAA honors this year. He will wrap up his season May 21-23 competing as an individual at the NCAA Division II national championship at the Orange County National Golf Center in Winter Garden, Florida.

Limón will be the first Southern golfer to compete in the national championship. He earned a spot in the national championship after a one-hole playoff in the Central/Midwest super regional May 11, where he shot 3-under to claim 10th place.