MSSU Football Prepping for Newly Formatted Spring Game

JOPLIN, MO – Missouri Southern football wrapped up its last spring practice on Thursday afternoon.

The Lions will play host to McKendree University on Friday in what will feature a different format. The teams will be participating in various drills before beginning a 45-minute live game in full pads.

“It’s fun to make plays against a different team,” said MSSU junior quarterback Luke Sampson.

“You’re happy about making plays against your own team, but they’re not happy about you making plays, and I want to go see the defense win as well.”

Since the new ruling from the NCAA, teams hosting different opponents for spring games is a new practice Lions head coach Atiba Bradley wants to utilize.

“We really wanted to play an outside team just to have a dry run with our new coaches,” coach Bradley said.

“I talked about how many redshirt freshman and sophomores we have who’ve never taken a snap. We kind of wanted to go through and see what it’s like to prepare to play a game against an outside opponent.”

Senior MSSU offensive guard Kenneth Fehrman echoed Bradley in saying that squaring off against a different opponent will gain his group experience.

“We just want to get better, stay healthy, and experience a new defense,” Fehrman said.

“Getting some different looks, and seeing some different guys will be important. We’ve been practicing against ourselves the whole spring, so seeing some different competition will be nice.”

Redshirt middle linebacker Zach Bergmann would discuss the importance of learning new schemes through facing a different squad.

“It’s great to have an opportunity to be competitive against a different team,” Bergmann said.

“We’ll learn new schemes that we don’t play against every day, and it should be exciting.”

The events are set to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 12th. Missouri Southern’s first fall game will take place at Midwestern State University-Texas on August 29th.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.