MSSU finishes 2nd in MIAA Commissioner's Cup standings

May 19—Missouri Southern has finished second and Pittsburg State third in the final MIAA Commissioner's Cup standings presented by McCownGordon Construction, the league announced Tuesday.

Central Missouri captured the cup for the fourth time in the past five years with 12.25 points. Missouri Southern took second place with 10.65, and the Gorillas were third with 10.43.

The Commissioner's Cup is an all-sports award presented at the end of each academic year to the league's top performing school in conference play and is based on a point system, reflecting the finish of each team in conference play.

The number of points awarded per sport is based on the number of schools that participate in that particular sport. Each school's grand point total is then divided by the athletic programs it sponsors, giving an overall average finish for the school.

This year the fall sports were not included in the standings because of the COVID-19 global health pandemic. In addition, wrestling was not counted because of an incomplete dual schedule.

Missouri Southern had one conference championship this school year as the women's track and field won the outdoor championship earlier this month in Pittsburg.

The Lions also had second-place finishes in women's indoor track and field and men's indoor and outdoor track and fields. The baseball, softball and men's basketball teams all finished third.

"The past year has been extremely tough on everyone, and through it all, our student-athletes, coaches and staff rose to the occasion on countless times," interim athletics director Cori Reid said in a release. "Despite the number of obstacles and extra precautions that were placed in their way, our programs continued to be a success and represent Missouri Southern at a championship level. To say we are proud of what they have accomplished is an understatement."

Central Missouri won three league titles — women's indoor track and field, men's golf and baseball — and the Jennies were second in softball and basketball.

Story continues

Pittsburg State's men's track and field team captured both the indoor and outdoor championships.

Central Oklahoma matched Central Missouri's three titles, winning in softball, women's tennis and women's golf.

Northwest Missouri was league champion in men's basketball and men's tennis, and Fort Hays State won women's basketball.

The Commissioner's Cup will be presented to Central Missouri at the annual MIAA Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 7, in Kansas City, Missouri.