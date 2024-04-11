MSSU falls to RSU in series finale

Apr. 10—Missouri Southern baseball was looking for its fourth series sweep of the season and third in MIAA play on Tuesday when it met Rogers State University in Claremore, Oklahoma.

The Lions fell 8-4 instead.

MSSU fell behind 2-0 in the first two innings of action but after a quiet four innings, it got the offense going.

A three-run home run from Will Doherty made it 3-2 in favor of the Lions in the top of the fifth.

In the bottom of the fifth, Keaton Anderson recorded one out but then walked a batter, so head coach Bryce Darnell brought in his third pitcher of the game, ending Anderson's line after 3 2/3 innings of work.

Kyle Moore came in and clunked the first batter he faced and then a wild pitch moved both runners up. The next batter singled to drive in a run and tie the game. That was followed by a sacrifice bunt to make it 4-3 in favor of RSU. Eventually, a two-run home run from RSU's Gabe Russell made it 6-3 and was enough to seal the win.

The Lions only added one more run in the eighth on an Ethan Clark single that drove in Drew Davis.

Moore took the loss for MSSU (30-10, 17-7 MIAA) and Blake Johnson got the win for the Hillcats (20-16, 11-13 MIAA).