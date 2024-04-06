MSSU drops their series opener to Central Oklahoma 7-5

JOPLIN, Mo. — A top-25 matchup in Joplin at Warren Turner Field took place Friday night. The number ninth-ranked Missouri Southern Lions and the number 19th-ranked Central Oklahoma Bronchos battled it out on the diamond.

The Lions fell short of a comeback and dropped the series opener to UCO 7-5. MSSU is now 28-9 on the season and 15-6 in MIAA play.

The Bronchos put themselves on the board first by scoring two runs in the second inning and another run in the third inning.

However, the Lions answered with a strong third inning by plating three runs. It all started with a single up the middle from Garrett Rice and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Then, a single backup into centerfield from Drew Townsend sent Rice home to score Southern’s first run of the game. Henry Kusiak stepped up to bat with two outs and smashed one over to deep left field for a two-run homer to tie the game up at three a piece.

UCO scored one run in the fourth to reclaim the lead. In the seventh, the Bronchos added three more runs to push their lead to 7-3.

The Lions scored two runs from Townsend’s sacrifice fly and a Will Doherty ground out to cut the deficit to two in the seventh. After UCO left the door open several times in the eighth and ninth innings, Southern couldn’t capitalize and ultimately fell short 7-5.

Kusiak was 2-4 at bat, reporting 2 RBIs with a two-run homer. Rice also went 2-of-4 and scored twice. Townsend had one hit and drove in two runs.

Southern will be back in action tomorrow, April 6th against Central Oklahoma for game two of the series at 1 p.m.

