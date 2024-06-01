MSSU’s Darius Dawson Transfers to Division I Program Austin Peay

JOPLIN, MO — Missouri Southern Forward Darius Dawson entered the transfer portal and announced his commitment to Division I school Austin Peay who is a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Dawson only spent one season with the Lions, but in that season led the Lions in scoring, rebounding and blocks per game.

Dawson averaged 14.0 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per game.

His biggest game of the season came against Central Missouri when he scored 29 points.

Dawson was the MIAA Men’s Basketball Player of the Week back in February and was named a Second Team All-MIAA Selection.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.