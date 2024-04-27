MSSU’s Cole Gayman Receives Central Region Pitcher of the Week Honors

JOPLIN, MO – MSSU’s Cole Gayman received Central Region Pitcher of the Week honors on Friday, just four days after receiving MIAA Pitcher of the Week honors on Monday.

Gayman received the honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association for the second time this season. In his start last Friday, Gayman pitched a complete game shutout against Missouri Western. Only allowing three hits, and finishing with five strikeouts, the Lions would go on to win the game 5-0.

On the year, Gayman is posting a 1.93 ERA with 79 strikeouts, and is 9-1 on the season. Gayman and Lions hit the road this weekend for a top-10 matchup with Central Missouri from April 26th-28th.

