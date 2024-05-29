MSSU’s Cole Gayman Earns First Team All-American Honors by the NCBWA

DALLAS, TX — The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association announced their All-American team and Missouri Southern’s Cole Gayman earned First Team honors.

Gayman was named a 1st Team All-American Starting Pitcher by the NCBWA.

In 16 starts for the Lions, Gayman finished the year with an 11-2 record. His 11 wins ties the program record for most in a single season.

The Webb City native and alum threw two complete games and one shutout. He recorded an ERA of 2.25 and a WHIP of 1.05.

Gayman held opposing batters to a .184 batting average and struck out 90 batters in 100 innings pitched.

During the season, Gayman was named the NCBWA National Pitcher of the Week, a two-time NCBWA Regional Pitcher of the Week, and a five-time MIAA Pitcher of the Week.

He received NCBWA First Team All-Region honors, First Team All-MIAA honors, and was named to the MIAA All-Tournament team after helping the Lions secure their first MIAA Tournament Championship since the 2015 season.

