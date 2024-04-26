MSSU’s Bastien Franck Named MIAA Field Athlete of the Week

JOPLIN, MO – Bastien Franck received MIAA field athlete of the week honors for the first time in his athletic career.

Franck would place fourth in the pole vault at the John McDonnel Invitational last Friday, with a jump of 5.15 meters. On Saturday, he would place second with a jump of 5.31 meters, an MSSU record. With the best mark in the MIAA and fourth best in division two in 2024, Franck’s group is ranked fourth nationally, with the women ranked an 10.

