MSSU Baseball Preps For Central Region Tournament Play

JOPLIN, MO – After an 18-16 win against Central Missouri on Saturday, the MSSU Lions now have their eyes set on the central region tournament.

Selected as a two seed, the Lions come into tournament play with a 42-13 record. Missouri Southern would also go undefeated in MIAA tournament play, beating other opponents such as Northwest, Pitt State, and Washburn.

“These are hard games,” said head MSSU head coach Bryce Darnell.

“It’s great to be at home, though. There’s only 16 teams in the country that get to host and we’re one of them, so that’s an accomplishment in itself. Our first opponent, Harding, is an outstanding team though, so we’ve got to be up to the task for sure.”

Lions starting pitcher Cole Gayman would also weigh in on how experience could play a big role in Southern’s first game against Harding.

“A lot of us we’re here last year in regionals,” Gayman said.

“I think it takes a little bit of the pressure out of it just because we’ve been there before.”

Missouri Southern shortstop Henry Kusiak discussed how the group is far more relaxed, and has very strong chemistry heading into the games.

“I think we’re a little more relaxed,” Kusiak said.

“We believe in each other and we can settle into being at home against a tough team.”

Will Doherty, the third baseman for MSSU, echoed Kusiak’s comments on strong team chemistry, and how it’s played a significant role in team success.

“We’re all just closer now,” Doherty said.

“I feel like the chemistry is just here this year, and I feel like we’re working more as a team.”

Missouri Southern will take on Harding at Warren Turner Field on Thursday, May 16th, at 5 p.m.

