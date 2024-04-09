MSSU Baseball Alum David Fisher to be Inducted Into MIAA Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, MO — Missouri Southern Baseball alum David Fisher will be a part of the MIAA Hall of Fame Class of 2024 as per announced by the MIAA.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on June 3rd at the Music Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center.

Fisher was a Baseball Student Athlete from 1989-92. He was 4-year starter for the Lions under legendary Head Coach Warren Turner.

He helped Missouri Southern reach the NCAA Division II World Series in 1991 and 1992, including a runner-up finish in 1991.

Fisher was a two-time All-American, including first-team honors as a senior in 1992. He was twice a first-team All-MIAA and first-team all-region selection. In 1992, Fisher was also the regional MVP.

Fisher now holds or shares four Missouri Southern baseball records including career marks for doubles (62), sacrifice flies (18) and assists (555). He is one of six Lions to record two triples in a single game, doing so against Minnesota-Morris on March 1, 1990.

Fisher was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds after his junior season at MSSU, but he returned to the Lions in 1992, improved his draft status and was a 29th-round selection of the Philadelphia Phillies.

He spent five years in the Phillies’ minor league system, earning player of the month honors and playing on teams that won championships in the Florida State League (1993) and Eastern League (1995). Fisher was promoted to the Phillies’ Triple-A club in 1996 before retiring from pro baseball.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.