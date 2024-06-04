MSHSL state tournament seeding change approved for basketball, hockey

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The governing body of most Minnesota high school sports has decided how at least two major sports state tournaments will be seeded going forward.

As part of its Winter Advisory Proposals, the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Board of Directors approved seeding changes to both the boys and girls basketball and hockey tournaments.

In March, the MSHSL approved the same changes for the girls' state volleyball tournament beginning this fall.

In the past, in hockey and basketball, the top-5 teams were seeded with the remaining teams placed in spots No. 6 to 8 via a random draw.

Supporters of "Seed 'Em All" say, seeding teams No. 1 to 8 presents the best chance to have a top-rated match-up for the state championship.

The MSHSL Board of Directors is the governing body of the MSHSL and consists of 22 representatives from a variety of regions and organizations. Board members serve a four-year term.