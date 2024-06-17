MSHSL pushes state baseball title games to Friday at Target Field due to rain

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 27: The Minnesota Twins celebrate being the American League Central Division Champions after the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Target Field on September 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Reds defeated the Twins 5-3 in ten innings. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - With heavy rain coming Monday and more expected throughout the week, high school baseball teams will have to wait until Friday to play their state championship games.

The Class A, AA, AAA and AAAA were originally set for Monday at Target Field, with the Minnesota Twins having an off day. But with heavy rain falling overnight, and more strong storms expected into the afternoon and evening, MSHSL officials said Monday morning field conditions are not viable for four title games.

Baseball State Championship Information:



Field conditions and the weather forecast for Target Field in downtown Minneapolis will not permit the Minnesota State High School League’s Baseball State Tournament Championship games to take place as scheduled today, Monday, June 17.… pic.twitter.com/iKUxrbUAg5 — Minnesota State High School League (@MSHSL) June 17, 2024

Field conditions at other sites, such as CHS Field in St. Paul and Athletic Park in Chaska, are also not viable due to weather conditions because of all the rain. There are also scattered to strong storms in the forecast the remainder of the week.

League officials have pushed back the state championship games to Friday at Target Field. The Twins host the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday-Thursday to complete a 10-game home stand before heading out on a road trip.

Friday’s state championship schedule is as follows, weather permitting:

Class A – Parkers Prairie vs. Springfield, 10 a.m.

Class AA – Rockford vs. Foley, 1 p.m.

Class AAA – Mahtomedi vs. Totino-Grace, 4:30 p.m.

Class AAAA – East Ridge vs. Mounds View, 7:30 p.m.

"The League appreciates our teams, schools and their communities’ understanding and flexibility as the League works to provide teams with the best experience possible," league officials said Monday in a statement.