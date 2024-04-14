MSHSL Hall of Fame comes calling for officiating lifer Jon Springer

Apr. 14—ROCHESTER — It took a

near fatal car accident 10 years ago

for Jon Springer to finally put away his officiating gear. Springer was 75 at the time.

It marked the end of a 50-year run as a high school baseball, softball, football and basketball official, one that also included years of Springer acting as the Rochester Area Officials Association scheduler, assigning referees to all high school sports except for soccer and lacrosse.

Springer's "run" will be celebrated on Sunday when this guy — who's forever been known as much for that twinkle in his eyes as his endless service to high school athletes — is inducted into the Minnesota State High School League Hall of Fame.

He is among 12 being inducted at the InterContinental St. Paul RiverFront Hotel, Springer the lone official of the bunch.

Not surprisingly, Springer was on his way to an officiating assignment when that awful car accident happened 10 years ago.

"I was crossing over to get on a road headed toward New Prague when I got T-boned at an intersection," said Springer, his car having been smashed on its driver's side. "I broke eight ribs and got scarred up a bit. Fortunately, there were no more injuries more severe than that.

"But after that happened, my wife (Patricia) said there was probably a message there for me, that it was time to give up officiating."

Springer did, but not without some withdrawals. Being an umpire and referee had forever been a major part of who he was, dating all the way back to when he returned from a four-year stint in the Air Force as a 24-year-old.

The Millville native had spent much of his free time in the Air Force playing softball. He'd loved it and upon returning home wanted more. He kept playing, but also found a way to augment his time on the ball diamond.

It's how all of those officiating years got their start.

"I had the fever for softball when I got home," Springer said. "(Upon seeing that) I had a few people encourage me to also try to be an official. So, I did. And I got hooked."

He didn't only figure out how to umpire softball, but how to officiate pretty much everything. And it wasn't too long before he was doing the teaching, heading officiating clinics and breaking down rules.

There was a conscious order to how Springer pieced his life together after returning from the service. Upon his arrival home, he set out to get a job, picking IBM where he worked for the next 33 years and eventually became a mechanical engineer. Then he got married, followed by having four kids.

But almost immediately, there was that entrance into the officiating world. It started with softball, then expanded to pretty much every other sport offered at the high school level.

The schooling to become an official in those days was pretty simple. They didn't offer classes but instead the newcomers simply attended a rules meeting, took a test, and if they passed it, they were good to go.

And "go" Springer did. This was the ultimate worker, usually refereeing four nights per week and up to six during the basketball season. He was also tireless in the football and baseball/softball seasons, and mixed into all of that was his 16 years of being the Rochester Area Officials Association scheduler.

Springer needed an understanding wife to do all of that, and in Patricia, he had one.

"Jon being gone all that time worked alright," Patricia said. "We had four children to raise, but we went to a lot of the games. One good thing was that the officiating gave us another income, which was good."

Patricia understood Jon's passion for helping kids and being around coaches, athletic directors and fellow officials. That understanding made it easier to allow him to follow a schedule that often had him leaving the house at 5 p.m. and not returning until 11 that night, some of the drives considerable.

"Jon loves kids and he lives to participate with them, to teach them and to do something for the community," Patricia said. "He loved it and it kept him active. It was great exercise."

Among those watching Springer experience all of it was 47-year-old Jared Butson, himself a 28-year official and the current Rochester Area Officials Association scheduler for football and basketball.

Butson first worked with Springer as a 24-year-old, the two on the same football refereeing crew.

To say that Butson has been forever awed by Springer would be accurate. Among officials in southeastern Minnesota, Butson has a special place for what will be the Minnesota State High School League's newest Hall of Fame member.

"This award is the pinnacle of awards; to be in the MSHSL Hall of Fame is the topper of toppers," Butson said. "There is one person that I wanted nominated for this award, and it was Jon Springer. The list ends right there. What he has done for southeastern Minnesota and done it for decades, embodies what an official should be, from his leadership, to his communication, to him making people around him better. He is as good as it gets. And he did it for 50-plus years."