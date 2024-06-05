MSHSL approves seeding all 8 teams for basketball, hockey state tournaments

Jun. 4—MINNEAPOLIS — From the perspective of Stewartville boys basketball coach Parker Lyga, the Minnesota State High School League is making a change in seeding state tournaments one year too late.

The Tigers earned a Class 3A state tournament berth in 2024 and despite being ranked fourth in the state and fourth in QRF ratings in Class 3A, they were not one of the top five seeds in the eight-team field.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors made some changes regarding seeding at future state tournaments.

Gone are the days of random draws, as now all eight state tournament teams in boys and girls basketball, as well as boys and girls hockey, will be seeded 1-8. The previous system seeded teams 1-5 with the other three teams receiving their matchups via random draw.

"I think seeding one through eight is always how they should have done it," Lyga said. "You should be rewarded for how you play in a given season."

Despite its lofty standing in March, Stewartville was unseeded in the boys basketball state tournament and proceeded to draw No. 1 Totino-Grace in the state quarterfinals. The Tigers lost a close game and then won two straight to place fifth at state for the second straight year.

"It was a year too late," Lyga said. "It's a positive thing for the sport of basketball, but there's still more changes that need to be made."

Tuesday's decision comes on the heels of recent MSHSL rulings to seed girls volleyball 1-8 at state for this fall, and seeding the football state tournament using a North 1-4/South 1-4 state quarterfinal seeding system.

"I think overall it's good for the sport," Mabel-Canton volleyball coach Lonnie Morken said. "Part of the reason we started seeding, at least one through five, was we potentially wanted the top two teams in the state to play for the championship. That's always what you want."

"I like it and think it will be better than before," said Kingsland football coach Matt Kolling, whose team was the Nine-Player state runner-up last fall. "We've been pushing to go this route and I think it makes sense."

The seedings will still be decided by the eight coaches of the state-tournament qualifying teams. That can still be a bit of a problem.

Dodge County girls hockey coach Jeremy Gunderson was involved in a state seeding meeting for the first time in 2024 and he found it a bit odd.

"There's no discussion, there's no talk about your team, your year or a comparison or formula," he said. "We were fortunate to get the three seed, but what they do is hand you (a packet) and say, 'Here's the teams in the state tournament. Rank them one through seven.' You can't vote for yourself."

Gunderson said a neutral party outside of the coaches should decide on the tournament seeds.

"I wish there was still a different way to do it," he said. "We got the three seed which was great, but I think a lot of people (coaches) probably try to manipulate the seeds to get the opponent they want. I'm not a fan of the seeding process the way it's done, but I am a fan of the one through eight."

Dodge County was able to take advantage of its seeding and the Wildcats reached the Class 1A state title game and placed second to Warroad. Gunderson thought Warroad was the best team, which it proved, but it was seeded just fourth in the state tournament.

"I get a little uncomfortable when there's no face-to-face or discussion," Gunderson said of the seeding process. "It's giving coaches free reign."

Morken, who has guided Mabel-Canton to third- and fourth-place finishes in the Class 1A state volleyball tournament the past two years, said coaches should be held accountable for how they vote for state seedings.

"What's going to be important for the Minnesota State High School League is to make sure all coaches reveal how they voted for the teams," he said.

Lyga believes the process of having coaches do the voting is flawed and said a committee should be involved in the seeding process. Lyga said coaches often vote in their best interest when seeding.

"I just think that would eliminate a lot of problems," he said. "... Just saying coaches vote and not allowing anyone to see it, that's a little shaky to me."

"It would be nice to have a better system, especially if you only have four teams," Kolling said. "You're a lot more likely to have someone sway their seed just for the fact (they would be) in a better position."

Another newsworthy note from Tuesday's board meeting was the approval to increase the number of girls-only wrestling events that do not count toward the team limit of 16, from four to eight. The board also approved a proposal to codify the required format used for section individual tournaments. The proposal requires sections with 10 or more teams to administer a two-day tournament.

The proposal to add full individual wrestlebacks to the state wrestling tournament was denied by unanimous vote.