Ms. Terry Saban makes public statement on Nick Saban’s career

The day that many Alabama fans have feared has arrived: Nick Saban has decided to step away from the game and retire. While Crimson Tide fans and college football enthusiasts take time to digest this difficult news, his wife, Miss Terry Saban shared a public statement.

On the ‘Nick’s Kids Foundation’ Facebook page, Miss Terry shares a heartfelt message to all of those who supported her and her husband, who coached football at the University of Alabama.

“It has been an incredible run these last 17 years at the University of Alabama and we take with us many amazing memories. We hope that the Saban legacy will be about helping others and making a positive difference in people’s lives as well as the winning tradition on the field. Our Nick’s Kids Foundation will continue to help children, student, and teacher causes in the State of Alabama. The rules for the game of football may change, but the ‘process’ will never go out of style: hard work, discipline, the relentless pursuit of a worthy goal, not cutting corners, and doing things the right way for the sake of constant personal improvement, not for the scoreboard. Alabama will always feel like ‘Sweet Home’ to our family, and we’ll be cheering ‘Roll Tide’!”

The news is still fresh, but there will likely be many more statements made from the Saban family over the next few days.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the news of Nick Saban’s retirement and how the Alabama football program will handle this transition moving forward.

