Ms. and Mr. Minnesota Golf finalists, eight of each, are revealed

The list of contenders for Ms. and Mr. Minnesota Golf is down to 16, eight girls and eight boys.

The awards, distributed since 2016, go to the top senior girl and top senior boy in Minnesota high school golf.

The Ms. and Mr. Minnesota Golf Committee, a group of coaches and amateur golf representatives, chose the contenders using data compiled from the Minnesota Golf Association rankings, the iWanamaker App and results from head-to-head meets, major 36-hole competitions and sections.

The winners will receive their awards during a banquet Sunday at the Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence.

The list was cut from a group of 32 contenders.

The top two players in the MGA rankings are among the finalists in both cases.

Reese McCauley of Simley is No. 1 among girls, and Amelia Morton of Maple Grove is No. 2. The next senior in the rankings is Lily Vincelli of Cretin-Derham Hall at No. 7.

That pattern holds with the boys. Ryan Stendahl of Maple Grove is ranked first and Jake Birdwell of Spring Lake Park second. The next senior in the rankings is Peyton Savageau of Totino-Grace at No. 7.

Ms. Minnesota Golf finalists

Saachi Deshmukh, Wayzata

Anna Eckmann, Park Rapids

McKenna Hogan, Maple Grove

Reese McCauley, Simley

Amelia Morton, Maple Grove

Jovie Ordal, Lakeville South

Lily Vincelli, Cretin-Derham Hall

Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen, Lake City

Mr. Minnesota Golf finalists

Jimmy Abdo, Edina

Jake Birdwell, Spring Lake Park

Jack Holtz, Alexandria

Peyton Savageau, Totino-Grace

Hunter Schmidt, Martin County West

Ryan Stendahl, Maple Grove

Tully Super, Holy Family

Evan Villagomez, Heritage Christian