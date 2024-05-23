Who was the MS Coast’s best high school softball player for the 2024 season? Vote now

The Mississippi Coast is a factory for softball talent and the 2024 season once again produced with three South State champions in Hancock, East Central and St. Patrick.

Now fans have an opportunity to tab the People’s Choice Player of the Year for the upcoming All-South Mississippi softball team.

You can vote as many times as you like until the poll closes at noon on Thursday, May 30. The poll is not scientific, and you can vote again by simply refreshing the page.

Don’t see a deserving player on the list? If you’d like to nominate a player for the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi baseball and softball teams, contact us via email at swatkins@sunherald.com or on Twitter (@ScottWatkinsSH) with the player’s name and stats.

Here are the nominees.