Who was the MS Coast’s best high school softball player for the 2024 season? Vote now
The Mississippi Coast is a factory for softball talent and the 2024 season once again produced with three South State champions in Hancock, East Central and St. Patrick.
Now fans have an opportunity to tab the People’s Choice Player of the Year for the upcoming All-South Mississippi softball team.
You can vote as many times as you like until the poll closes at noon on Thursday, May 30. The poll is not scientific, and you can vote again by simply refreshing the page.
Don’t see a deserving player on the list? If you’d like to nominate a player for the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi baseball and softball teams, contact us via email at swatkins@sunherald.com or on Twitter (@ScottWatkinsSH) with the player’s name and stats.
Here are the nominees.
Emma Franklin, D’Iberville: Franklin struck out 121 batters in 96.2 innings and worked a 1.52 ERA. She also recorded 21 hits with seven doubles and 10 stolen bases.
Bree Phillips, East Central: Phillips led the Coast with 10 home runs. She recorded 46 hits and drove in 43 runs with 26 extra base hits and a 1.385 OPS.
Addison Davis, George County: Davis dominated as the Rebels’ ace, striking out 114 batters over 101.2 innings while working a 1.31 ERA. She also contributed with 11 RBIs at the plate on 13 hits.
Teegan DeWitt, Hancock: DeWitt was a two-way star, striking out 156 batters from the circle with a 0.73 ERA while posting a 1.541 OPS at the plate with 35 RBIs.
Gracie McDonald, Ocean Springs: McDonald led the Coast in hits with 59 and in stolen bases with 40 while batting .500 at the plate.
Cailey Pervel, Pearl River Central: Pervel hit .411 for the Blue Devils with 37 hits, 36 RBIs, seven home runs and a 1.237 OPS.
Brooklyn Mitchell, St. Patrick: Mitchell put together a .538 batting average with 50 hits and 45 RBIs for the Lady Irish.
Caroline Batson, Stone: Batson recorded 33 hits and posted a 1.007 OPS from the plate and struck out 73 batters with a 1.80 ERA from the circle.
Brooklyn Rhodes, Vancleave: Rhodes led the Coast in strikeouts from the circle with 164 and posted a 2.43 ERA. Rhodes also picked up 28 hits and drove in 21 runs.
Jaylin Jones, West Harrison: Jones registered 49 hits with a .485 batting average, scored 30 runs and stole 17 bases.