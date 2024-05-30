Who was the MS Coast’s best high school baseball player in the 2024 season? Vote now.

The Mississippi Coast was once again a hotbed for baseball talent in 2024, as evident by the two state championship teams produced in Vancleave and George County.

Now it’s time to sort through the stars and vote for Fan’s Choice Player of the Year.

The winner will be recognized with the upcoming publication of this year’s All-South Mississippi Team.

You can vote as many times as you like until polls close at noon on June 6. This is not a scientific poll, so refresh the page to vote more than once for your top athlete.

If you’d like to nominate a player for the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi baseball and softball teams, contact us via email at swatkins@sunherald.com or on Twitter (@ScottWatkinsSH) with their name and stats.

Get to know the nominees for the fan’s vote Sun Herald baseball player of the year here and vote below: