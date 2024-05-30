Who was the MS Coast’s best high school baseball player in the 2024 season? Vote now.
The Mississippi Coast was once again a hotbed for baseball talent in 2024, as evident by the two state championship teams produced in Vancleave and George County.
Now it’s time to sort through the stars and vote for Fan’s Choice Player of the Year.
The winner will be recognized with the upcoming publication of this year’s All-South Mississippi Team.
You can vote as many times as you like until polls close at noon on June 6. This is not a scientific poll, so refresh the page to vote more than once for your top athlete.
If you’d like to nominate a player for the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi baseball and softball teams, contact us via email at swatkins@sunherald.com or on Twitter (@ScottWatkinsSH) with their name and stats.
Get to know the nominees for the fan’s vote Sun Herald baseball player of the year here and vote below:
Logan Fontenelle, Biloxi: Fontenelle OPS’d .973 while stealing 21 bases. He also pitched a 1.86 ERA with 66 strikeouts in 60.1 innings.
Jack Jordan, Ocean Springs: Jordan picked up 30 hits at the plate with 21 RBIs while striking out 63 batters in 63 innings with a 2.22 ERA.
Tyler West, Vancleave: The 5A state title series MVP worked a 0.90 ERA from the mound with 87 strikeouts while also picking up 35 hits at the plate.
Anthony Tanner, East Central: Tanner led the Hornets in hits with 34, doubles with 11 and in OPS at 1.017. He also threw 30.2 innings, striking out 53 and posting a 2.74 ERA.
Ethan Surowiec, Gulfport: The Ole Miss commit dominated at the plate, driving in 37 runs with 10 doubles, nine home runs and a Coast-high 1.412 OPS.
Andrew Nielson, George County: Nielson was lights out from the rubber, posting a 0.76 ERA over 74 innings with 70 strikeouts.
Trace Tingle, Resurrection: Tingle racked up 43 hits inside the box with 33 RBIs. He also pitched to a perfect 10-0 record with 115 strikeouts over 62 innings of 0.79 ERA ball.
Kyler King, Picayune: King hit .398 from the plate, stole 20 bases and set the program record for career SBs with 60 and pitched a 2.31 ERA on the mound.
Emile Pace, Poplarville: Pace had 41 hits, 16 extra base hits and a 1.300 OPS. He also threw 65 innings of 3.34 ERA ball with 91 strikeouts.
Connor Dyess, Pearl River Central: Dyess struck out 45 batters and worked a 1.16 ERA while also contributing with 32 hits and 18 RBIs.