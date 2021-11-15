MRIs on T.J. Watt’s knee, hip came back negative

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt came out of Sunday’s 16-16 tie with the Lions with a pair of injuries.

Watt picked up knee and hip injuries during the game and he spent time in an MRI tube on Monday getting scans of both areas. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the tests came back negative, which is a positive for the Steelers defense but may not put him in position to play against the Chargers on Sunday night in Week 11.

Schefter adds that Watt is sore and that his availability for this week is uncertain at this point.

Left guard Kevin Dotson, right guard Trai Turner, and cornerback Joe Haded also got hurt during the tie and wide receiver Chase Claypool didn’t play due to a toe injury, so there’s a lot of injuries for the team to keep track of this week.

