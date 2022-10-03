Broncos edge rusher Randy Gregory injured his knee during Sunday’s game against the Raiders. He said afterward, via Mike Klis of 9News, that he was “good.”

Further medical testing Monday confirmed that.

An MRI showed Gregory’s ACL is intact, a source tells PFT.

Gregory carried crutches in one hand outside the locker room Sunday, but he wasn’t using them. He was limping, per Klis.

Gregory played 46 defensive snaps and seven on special teams Sunday and has played 62 percent of the team’s defensive snaps this season.

He has nine tackles, two sacks, seven quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

MRI shows Randy Gregory’s ACL is intact originally appeared on Pro Football Talk