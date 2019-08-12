MRI showed knee sprain for Giants rookie DeAndre Baker

The Giants sent cornerback Deandre Baker for an MRI on Sunday after reported feeling something in his knee while warming up for practice.

Baker isn’t taking part in practice on Monday, but he is back as a spectator after getting a diagnosis that is, given the season-ending outcomes for some knee injuries, relatively positive.

The Giants announced that Baker has been diagnosed with a sprain. The team is calling his return to the lineup a day-to-day situation and it’s unclear if he has a chance of playing against the Bears on Friday night.

Baker’s injury comes at a time when 2018 supplemental draft pick Sam Beal is also out with an injury. Sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine has joined Janoris Jenkins with the first team for the time being.