An MRI machine kept the Steelers from drafting RB Chris Johnson back in 2008

"I was supposed to be a Steeler" Man, this story really confirmed that I should have been teammates w/ Chris Johnson in Pittsburgh. CJ was claustrophobic & didn't want to take an MRI so Tomlin sent him home. Full story starts at 9:15 here 👇 #HereWeGohttps://t.co/VHnValmjKW pic.twitter.com/zqVP1e3Qto — Bryant McFadden (@BMac_SportsTalk) August 11, 2021

Former NFL running back Chris Johnson rushed for 9,651 yards, averaged 4.5 yards per carry over his 10-year career and even rushed for 2,006 yards in 2009 as a member of the Tennessee Titans.

And according to him, he was supposed to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to Johnson when he was on former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden’s podcast, he refused to get an MRI and this was enough for Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin to send him home.

Johnson said he is claustrophobic and it was all he could do to get an MRI at the scouting combine that year and he couldn’t do it again for Pittsburgh.

When the 2008 NFL draft came around, the Steelers went on the clock with the No. 23 overall pick and instead of drafting the fastest guy in the draft, the team instead opted for former Illinois running back Rashard Mendenhall.

Mendenhall spent five seasons with the Steelers before leaving in free agency. His career paled in comparison to Johnson’s despite the Steelers winning a Super Bowl with Mendenhall in the starting lineup.

