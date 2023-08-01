MRI confirms Tim Patrick has season-ending Achilles injury

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
·1 min read

Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick will miss the entire 2023 season after tearing his left Achilles in practice on Monday.

An MRI confirmed that it's a complete tear of the Achilles, Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver reports.

This is the second consecutive season Patrick will miss because of an injury suffered in training camp. Last year Patrick suffered a torn ACL in camp.

Patrick started 16 games for the Broncos in 2021 and was slated to be a starter for the Broncos again this year if healthy. Instead, he faces another season of rehab.

Patrick has one more year on his contract and a $9.5 million base salary in 2024, but none of that salary is guaranteed, and the reality for Patrick is he's going to either have to take a big pay cut to stay in Denver, or he'll be released and have to hope he can find some other team willing to sign a player coming off two straight years with serious injuries.