MRI confirms Solomon Thomas tore ACL, 49ers announce

The 49ers took another body blow Monday night.

Not long after confirming defensive end Nick Bosa tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, the 49ers announced an MRI confirmed Solomon Thomas tore the ACL in his left knee.

Thomas, the third overall choice in 2017, injured his knee two plays after Bosa did. He made two tackles in nine snaps before departing.

Thomas is unsigned for 2021, scheduled to become a free agent in March after the 49ers declined his fifth-year option.

He made 30 starts, 95 tackles and six sacks in four seasons, a disappointment considering where the 49ers selected him.

The 49ers signed Ziggy Ansah earlier in the day, but they will have a hard time making up for the loss of both Bosa and Thomas.

