MRI confirms season-ending torn pectoral for 49ers' Kwon Alexander

The San Francisco 49ers’ defense, one of the best units in the league this season, will finish out the year without one of its leaders.

Via multiple reports, a Friday MRI showed that linebacker Kwon Alexander suffered a torn pectoral in Thursday night’s win over Arizona.

Alexander injured in fourth quarter

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Alexander was injured in the fourth quarter on Thursday, though initial reports after the 49ers’ win was that the team was optimistic about the severity of the issue and that he had good range of motion.

However, by late Friday morning, coach Kyle Shanahan said he’d grown concerned with what the MRI would show, and he was right to be concerned.

An MRI revealed 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander suffered a season-ending torn pectoral on Thursday night. (Cody Glenn/Getty Images)

“He’s been a hell of an addition for us,” Shanahan told the media. “It’ll be a tough loss.”

This is the second straight year Alexander has suffered a season-ending injury. Last year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he tore his ACL in the sixth game of the season.

Teammates, friends react

Alexander and the 49ers agreed to a four-year, $54 million free-agent contract in March, his ACL injury not appearing to hamper him on the open market.

Through eight games this season, Alexander filled the stat line with 34 tackles (22 solo), two tackles for loss, four pass break-ups, an interception, a forced fumble and a half-sack.

San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman tweeted he was “heartbroken for my brother...this game put you through it man,” and fellow linebacker Keaundre Greenlaw posted, “Know we gon hold it down for you.” Cornerback D.J. Reed wrote, “Love you dawg.”

Alexander’s teammate at LSU, New York Jets safety Jamal Adams, tweeted, “Prayers up for my brotha Kwon! I’m hurting for you man.”

More from Yahoo Sports: