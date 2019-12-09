MRI confirms Rashaad Penny tore his ACL

An MRI confirmed running back Rashaad Penny tore an anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday’s loss to the Rams, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports. Penny also has additional damage to his knee, Rapoport adds.

The Seahawks will place Penny on injured reserve.

Penny left the game after a 16-yard reception in the first quarter. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll called it a “significant” injury after the game.”

He repeated that at his Monday press conference before getting the MRI results.

“The docs could tell he had a pretty significant knee injury, and we’ll let you know when we have the info,” Carroll said Monday, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT. “He has had a big impact the last few weeks, and we’ve really liked his contribution so you miss him. A guy like that you just don’t replace it. You go to the next guy and he brings what he has and he had an explosive play when he got hurt. Unfortunately, we missed him, and we’re going to miss him the rest of the season, and we have been really excited about him turning the corner and really taking hold of this thing and contributing in a big way.”

In 10 games, Penny had 73 carries for 453 yards and four touchdowns.

The Seahawks will use C.J. Prosise and Travis Homer to spell Chris Carson.

“C.J. will step into that role, and Homer will help out and we’ll see how those guys will do,” Carroll said. “We expect them to do well. C.J. has always done well when we’ve given him a chance. Now he’ll know he’s in the game plan and all of that and I’m hoping he’ll contribute in a big way.”