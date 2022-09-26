MRI confirms “pretty severe” high ankle sprain for Patriots QB Mac Jones

Tests confirmed #Patriots QB Mac Jones suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the #Ravens, sources tell me and @RapSheet. The hope is Jones won't need surgery. Timetable still TBD but hard to imagine he plays this week vs. the #Packers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 26, 2022

The news was as expected for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who reportedly suffered a “pretty severe” high ankle sprain in Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the news on Monday.

There is no clear timetable on when Jones would be able to return, but it’s hard to envision any scenario where he’d suit up to play against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. Hopefully, the team can avoid surgery, and he can return in the near future.

But it looks like it’s Brian Hoyer time for a Patriots team desperately fighting to keep their season from sinking. We’ll have more information on this developing story as it comes.

