MRI confirms calf strain for Giannis Antetokounmpo, no Achilles damage
This is as good of news as Milwaukee could hope for.
An MRI on Giannis Antetokounmpo's calf revealed no Achilles tendon damage, only a calf strain. The news was broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic and has since been confirmed by others. Considering how this looked when it happened, it's a win for the Bucks and their MVP candidate.
VIDEO:
Giannis departs after going down untouched. pic.twitter.com/E8N8jd6xwL
— 3030 (@jose3030) April 10, 2024
Antetokounmpo has a left soleus strain — a calf strain — and the average missed time for that is a little over two weeks, which would take the Bucks a few games into the first round of the playoffs. How much of a problem that will be depends on who the Bucks face in the first round — if it's Joel Embiid and the 76ers, no Antetokounmpo for even one game is an issue. Whoever they face, can the stumbling Bucks come together for a few games without their MVP and get some wins against a lesser foe — on the season, the Bucks have a -3.3 net rating when Antetokounmpo is off the court.
Or will Antetokounmpo find a way back for the playoffs because he pushes himself that way? Calf injuries can be tricky and easy to re-injure, but nobody pushes themselves quite like Antetokounmpo.