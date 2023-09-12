MRI confirms Aaron Rodgers has complete tear of Achilles tendon

Aaron Rodgers' first season with the Jets ended on the first possession.

An MRI this morning confirmed what was feared: Rodgers has a complete tear of his Achilles tendon. That is a season-ending injury.

That leaves Zach Wilson as the Jets' starting quarterback, and currently the only healthy quarterback on their 53-player roster. They'll surely bring someone else in, but it's going to be hard to find a starting-caliber quarterback at this point in the season.

Wilson was competent for the Jets after Rodgers went down Monday night, but realistically it's hard to believe they can be a playoff team with Wilson. With Rodgers, they had Super Bowl aspirations.

Rodgers will turn 40 in December, and questions will be raised about whether Monday night's brief appearance was the last game of his NFL career. A torn Achilles tendon is a tough injury to come back from, and Rodgers may decide it's time to retire.

That decision, however, is months away. Right now, the Jets have to regroup after losing the player they built their entire offseason around.