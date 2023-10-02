Mr. 'Wide Net' is the leading candidate for Mets manager

Steve Cohen and David Stearns / SNY

For all the speculation surrounding longtime Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell as a fit to join David Stearns in New York and manage the Mets, the team plans an extensive search to fill the vacancy created by Buck Showalter’s firing.

"There's no one I have in mind,” Stearns said at his introductory news conference on Monday. “We are going to cast a wide net."

That exact phrase -- “wide net” -- is one I’ve heard several times in recent days from a variety of sources in relation to the manager search. There is also a sense around the organization that Counsell has received more coverage than is probably merited by reality, at least so far. He is possible, but hardly inevitable.

If Counsell is willing to talk to the Mets after his Brewers end their postseason run, the conversation will almost certainly happen. But word around the team is that GM Billy Eppler did not fire Showalter specifically to clear a spot for Stearns to hire Counsell. It was so Stearns (in collaboration with Cohen and Eppler) could begin his tenure with his own manager.

Now that Stearns and Eppler are allowed to meet and discuss Mets business -- until Monday, Stearns was a consultant for the Brewers -- they will combine their lists for manager and other positions.

The Mets also need to hire for the key jobs of pro scouting director and head of player development.