Mr. Triple-Double: Bruskotter kicks off senior year in style with rare stat line

SHELBY — After Alex Bruskotter missed a majority of the preseason with an ankle injury, one would believe there would be some rust in Game 1.

Instead, Bruskotter shined as Shelby knocked off Madison 72-44 in Friday night's season opener for both squads. In fact, Bruskotter did more than shine posting a triple-double with 24 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in just 20 minutes of play as the Wright State signee kicked off his senior season with a bang.

Multiple bangs, actually, as he got off to a quick start with four 3-pointers in the first quarter before turning into a passing and rebounding machine the rest of the way.

"If I can make four threes in the first quarter every game, I would," Bruskotter said. "It was good because then, Madison started guarding me much higher and that allowed me to get downhill. In the second half, that allowed me to dish to my teammates and hitting Brayden (DeVito) for two threes really broke it open."

If there were any nerves, Bruskotter didn't show them and after missing basically all of the team's scrimmages and a couple of early practices. Once the ball was tossed for the opening tip, he was locked in.

"I was just excited to get back on the court and play in front of a packed house tonight," Bruskotter said. 'The student section was great and they were hopping."

But no one expected a triple-double right out of the gate. Yet, Shelby coach Greg Gallaway isn't surprised one bit.

"It is special," Gallaway said. "He does way more than what people realize. Last year, he averaged 20-plus points, but also led our league in assists and was second in rebounds. He does a lot for us and is such a special player. When we talked with him tonight, he talked about the things he needs to work on and not the things he just did on the court. He has really bought into the process of getting better."

It will be hard to post a much better stat line than he did on Friday night. To go with his triple-double, Bruskotter was 7-for-15 from the field, 5-of-10 from 3-point range, 5-for-5 from the free-throw line and added a steal. Oh, and he wasn't credited with a single turnover.

"I just try to make winning plays," Bruskotter said. "I couldn't care less if I score five or if I score 20. The only thing that matters to me is making winning plays. If I have an open teammate, I am going to get them the ball and if I have a matchup I like, I'll take advantage."

And he did time and time again. He finished the first half with 22 points before sitting out much of the third quarter and almost the entirety of the fourth. It took him no time at all to get back in the swing of things despite the early season ankle roll.

"He likes the spotlight and is a gamer," Gallaway said. "He is one of the most competitive guys I have ever coached. When the tip goes up, he is ready to play."

Sophomore guard Brayden DeVito and senior forward Casey Lantz contributed with 11 points apiece while senior Issaiah Ramsey added 10 giving the Whippets four players in double figures. DeVito knocked down three 3-pointers as the Whippets made 10 as a team. Lantz had six rebounds and three steals while Ramsey added eight boards and four blocked shots.

"One of our things offensively is to not settle," Gallaway said. "It is a disservice to us with how talented we are if we settle in the half court. We did a great job sharing the basketball tonight with 20 assists as a team and that is awesome. It shows how unselfish this entire team is."

Coming into the year, expectations were extremely high for the Whippets and after Game 1, they are soaring. And they aren't going to shy away from them.

"We talk about it a lot," Bruskotter said. "It is all fun. We saw a poll where we were third and another fourth so it is just exciting to be a part of. We also know, we can't just come out and believe we are going to beat everyone by simply showing up. No one is going to back down to us, but it motivates us because other people see our potential and we just have to put the work in and value the process."

And with Bruskotter being a lead-by-example player for the Whippets, who knows how far they can go.

"It starts with his work ethic," Gallaway said. "It's not just him either. We have a lot of guys who work extremely hard and when you get a group of guys who put in the effort, it is easy to get everyone to follow that expectation. If they want to get better, they have to put in time after practice and before school and he has been the leader of that and his work ethic has been contagious."

Owen Wigton led Madison with 13 points while Eli Lewis added nine. The Rams are 0-1 and host Marion Harding on Saturday.

Shelby improves to 1-0 and travels to Marion Hardingon Thursday to begin Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play.

