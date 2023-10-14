Mr. Reliable: Alabama football's Will Reichard becomes SEC all-time leading scorer in win over Arkansas.

Alabama football's Will Reichard made history on Saturday in the Crimson Tide's 24-21 win over Arkansas at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The place kicker, who had 480 career points heading into Saturday's game, became the SEC all-time leading scorer after his first extra-point attempt of the day, surpassing former Auburn kicker Daniel Carlson, who had 480 career points during his time with the Tigers from 2014-17. Reichard currently sits at 486 career points after Saturday's matchup.

"I'm extremely happy for Will," Alabama coach Nick Saban said after the game. "I don't really keep up with those things, but I'm really happy for him. He has been probably as good a player at his position, even though he is a specialist, as anybody that we have ever had. And he is even a better person."

Aside from being the SEC all-time leading scorer, Reichard also is Alabama's all-time leading scorer. During his five-year career with the Crimson Tide, he has gone 75-for-88 on field goals and 261-for-263 on extra points. He has made 26 straight field goals, dating back to Alabama's game versus Mississippi State last year.

So far this season, Reichard has gone a perfect 21 of 21 for extra points and 13 of 13 for field goals, racking up 60 points. He added to that on Saturday, making all three extra-point attempts and nailing a 30-yard field goal for the Crimson Tide.

In NCAA standings, Reichard is currently in sixth place most all-time points scored. He is just 48 points behind the No. 1 spot, which is held by former Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds, who accumulated 530 points between 2012-15. For the NCAA record for most points by a kicker, he is only 16 points away from former Oklahoma kicker Austin Seibert, who holds the record, putting up 499 career points from 2015-18.

In fact, Reichard has had so much success at Alabama that teammates began calling him 'Mr. Reliable.'

"Will is a great guy," Deontae Lawson said. "He's a great teammate. The guy comes to work every day and does what he has to do. We call him 'Mr. Reliable.'"

WILL REICHARD SCORING RECORD: Will Reichard scoring record: Alabama kicker rising up all-time SEC, NCAA points total

KOOL-AID MCKINSTRY: Why Kool-Aid McKinstry wears No. 1 for Alabama football: One enduring brotherhood

Aside from being one of Alabama's most decorated kickers, Reichard has also seen success in a different role for the Crimson Tide over his five-year career — occasionally serving as the team's punter.

Just last week, he stepped in as emergency punter for an injured James Burnip, who left Alabama's game versus Texas A&M after pulling a muscle in his leg. Reichard kicked the final four punts against the Aggies, averaging 41.3 yards per punt with a long of 45. After the performance, Reichard earned praise from Saban for stepping up.

"I hated to see James Burnip get hurt," Saban said on Thursday's edition of 'Hey Coach.' "But I felt a little better about covering the punts when Will [Reichard] was punting."

Before the game against Texas A&M, Reichard previously saw time punting the ball during his freshman year in 2019, when he punted the ball four times, averaging 38 yards per punt.

Coming into the game versus Arkansas, Burnip was deemed a game-time decision, with Reichard ready to step in if needed. Ultimately, Burnip was able to play, so Reichard's assistance at punting was not needed, but if it was, Mr. Reliable would have been ready.

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football: Will Reichard becomes SEC all-time leading scorer