How Mr. Football Chase Richardson led Winona's second-half rally for first MHSAA championship

OXFORD - Chase Richardson left no doubt about his legacy in the MHSAA football Class 3A championship.

Richardson, the senior quarterback who won the Class 3A Mr. Football award, rushed for 294 yards and four touchdowns in Winona’s first title win in program history, defeating Noxubee County 34-27 on Saturday night.

“How do you think it feels?” Winona coach Joey Thompkins said, laughing after the win. “It feels great. It’s surreal. It’s one of those things, you’ve never done it before and the first time you do it, it’s unbelievable.”

Richardson had to bounce back in the second half.

The first half, Noxubee County had the offense's number. Between penalties and missed blocking assignments Winona was held to just six points and just 93 rushing yards.

That didn’t bother Richardson or Winona, which is a second-half team.

"I just knew I had to be myself,” Richardson said. “(Coach Tompkins) told me to be myself and we were going to get it done.”

When the second half started, a new Winona offense emerged. Richardson scored two touchdowns in the third quarter and had a 51-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to help the Tigers score 28 unanswered points to build a 34-19 lead.

"The whole season, we’ve been a second-half team,” Richardson said. “We knew we had to pick it up and we knew the mistakes, us getting stopped, was because of us; not because of them.”

And it helped the Tigers complete the perfect season.

Winona’s defense comes alive in the second half

Javien Jackson knew something was missing in the first half. The Winona defense needed more energy. He made sure to correct that in the second half.

"I just had to set the tone,” Jackson said. “When I got that sack, I brought the energy and I know my guys behind me.”

Jackson finished the game with four tackles and a sack. Tyler Lockhart, the No. 9 player in Mississippi for the Class of 2025, had seven tackles with a sack.

The entire second half, Winona held Noxubee County to just eight points in the fourth quarter and held Mississippi State quarterback commit KaMario Taylor to 121 passing yards in the second half. He erupted for 231 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

He also orchestrated a four-play, 93-yard drive – all passes – in the first half to help Noxubee County get a 13-point halftime lead.

“We brought the energy and I just told me guys, ‘Let’s go!’” Jackson said. “Through adversity, we play through it all.”

Reach Wynston Wilcox at wwilcox@gannett.com and on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @wynstonw__.

