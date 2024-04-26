'Mr. Efficient' Noah Toler gives Warriors exactly what they need in win over Valley

Apr. 25—MORGANTOWN — Trinity Christian's pitching situation was in dire straits heading into Thursday's contest against Valley.

The Warriors had four players throw a combined 167 pitches during a marathon 14-12 extra-inning loss to Cameron on Tuesday. The team is also missing two of its top three arms due to injury.

Fortunately, junior Noah Toler was the perfect man for the job.

"His nickname is 'Mr. Efficient, '" TCS coach Wes Hopkins said. "He pounds the strike zone, lets our defense work and has a lot of offspeed stuff to keep hitters off-balance."

Toler allowed just five baserunners across four innings as the Warriors (8-9) defeated the Lumberjacks 15-0 in five innings on Dale Miller Field.

"We were hoping we could put the ball in his hand and go deep in this game and he did exactly what we thought he would do, " Hopkins said. "Noah coming out here and doing his job is huge for us so we get some arms back for Saturday against Madonna."

Trinity started the scoring when Trenton Timperio doubled home Thomas Dinkel in the bottom of the first inning. Trinity added six runs in the second on RBIs from Will McPherson, Parker Hopkins, Ryan Parker and Baret Shuba.

The Warriors scored seven more in the third as eight straight batters reached base. Hopkins, Timperio, Shuba and Toler all had RBIs during the onslaught.

"Even our outs tonight were hard-hit outs, " Hopkins said. "That's good because I try to preach to our batters that it's not result-driven. Pitchers don't like to get hit hard. If you hit the ball hard, you won the at-bat."

Timperio finished with three hits, a double, and three RBI. Parker had three hits and two RBI. Dinkel scored four runs while Hopkins and Shuba drove in a pair each.

Valley (0-8) is fielding a team for the first time in three years. The Lumberjacks threatened in the top of the first but had a runner called out for leaving early while trying to move up on a flyout.

"They have a great coach with a young team and I'm just happy that Valley has a program again, " Hopkins said. "I thought both of their pitchers pitched very well."

Valley starter Ethan Goodrich baffled Trinity's hitters with his sidearm delivery at the start of the game. By the second time through the order, however, the Warriors had figured him out.

Following prom on Friday, the Warriors will return to Mylan Park and host Weirton Madonna on Shilling Field on Saturday at 2 p.m.

BOX SCORE Trinity Christian 15, Valley 0 Val 000 00—0 3 5 TCS 167 1x—15 14 0 VALLEY (0-8)—Gravette 2 0 1 0 ; Ca. Haught 2 0 0 0 ; White 0 0 0 0 ; Brown 1 0 0 0 ; Soles 2 0 1 0 ; Myers 2 0 0 0 ; Scyoc 2 0 1 0 ; Kinkade 2 0 0 0 ; Goodrich 1 0 0 0 ; Co. Haught 2 0 0 0. Totals 16 0 3 0.

TRINITY (8-9)—Dinkel 2 4 1 0 ; Hopkins 4 1 2 2 ; Timperio 4 2 3 3 ; Parker 4 2 3 2 ; Ba. Shuba 4 0 2 2 ; Fulk 4 1 1 0 ; Toler 2 2 1 1 ; Br. Shuba 2 1 0 0 ; McPherson 2 2 1 1. Totals 28 15 14 11.

2B: TCS (Hopkins, Timperio).

WP: Toler 5ip, 0r, 3h, 2bb, 5k LP: Goodrich 2ip, 7r, 6h, 2bb, 3k SOFTBALL GRAFTON 7, Trinity Christian 0 GRAFTON—Trinity Christian softball coach Colony Hopkins and her Warriors traveled to Grafton on Thursday night to play against the Bearcats.

The two teams used the game as a fundraiser for a Tyler Consolidated student who recently sustained life-threatening injuries from a suicide attempt. The Dominion Post has chosen to withhold the student's name to protect their identity.

The Bearcats defeated the Warriors 7-0 behind a strong performance on the mound by junior Lillie Crimm who pitched a complete game shutout, allowing only two hits and one walk while earning 12 strikeouts.

Grafton jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings scoring two in the first and four in the second.

The Warriors struggled to get the bats going but were solid on defense, committing only one error. TCS Freshman pitcher Paige Hopkins gave up only six hits in six innings and earned seven strikeouts.