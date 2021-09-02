'Mr Dependable' tag has sold Chris Woakes short – he is an excellent England all-rounder

'Mr Dependable' tag has sold Chris Woakes short – he is an excellent England allrounder - 'Mr Dependable' tag has sold Chris Woakes short – England should cherish him

As a template for a Test cricketer in England, it is hard to beat Chris Woakes. With the ball, he is a cocktail of bountiful swing and seam allied to metronomic accuracy. With the bat, he is a model of sound technique. Add in his reliable catching, equanimity and selflessness, and Woakes is England’s ‘Mr Dependable’, as Root hailed him last summer.

Yet the moniker rather undersold Woakes. In England, Woakes makes everyday excellence looks mundane. He is England’s ultimate safety-valve: a seamer who combines the classical traits that thrive in the shires with the extra pace, potent bouncer and adaptability that more benign Test surfaces demand, and such a reliable source of lower order runs that he has thrived when promoted to number seven. For all the focus on the absence of Ben Stokes this summer, the loss of Woakes’s team-balancing qualities in English conditions has been almost as big a blow. Rather than Woakes at number eight, England have fielded Sam Curran: a cricketer of abundant promise, but one who currently lacks Woakes’s qualities with bat or ball.

After winning England’s player of the year award last summer, Woakes should have been more integral to the side than ever. Instead, a myriad of unfortunate circumstances - sharing a car with Moeen Ali shortly before Moeen tested positive for Covid-19; rest after the Indian Premier League; and then a heel injury sustained falling down the stairs - combined to make Woakes miss 11 consecutive Tests. Woakes has described it as “a bit of a waste” of his form.

The approach of autumn was the cue for Woakes to finally play his first Test match of 2021. Ostensibly, his preparation could hardly have been more desultory: since his heel injury, Woakes has played a second XI Championship match, and a lone T20 game. He arrived at The Oval over a year away from his last first-class match.

None of these difficulties were detectable when Woakes was entrusted with the ball. Despite his prowess in England, Woakes found himself in his customary position of first change - this time following James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, rather than Anderson and Stuart Broad. As is not uncommon, England had been short of their best after winning the toss and choosing to bowl; with a little luck and some fine strokes, India had reached 28-0 off seven overs when Woakes was summoned into the attack.

Immediately, Woakes located his length, forcing Rohit Sharma to defend his first delivery. With his fourth ball, a full outswinger tantalisingly beat Sharma’s drive. He had planted a scintilla of doubt in the batsman. From the final ball of his over, with Rohit awaiting a fuller delivery, Woakes pushed his length back: the ball seamed away from his bat, like an 85mph leg cutter, and claimed the edge. As Woakes raised his right arm aloft and wheeled away - part joy at the wicket, part relief at the ending his unwanted hiatus from Test cricket - he had instantly reordered the feel of the morning. Not until Woakes’s 19th delivery did he finally err in his line and concede a run; it was the lone scoring shot in his opening five-over spell.

Yet, with a fast bowler returning from injury to a Test match, the first spell is seldom the concern. Instead, it is whether they can return for later spells, with their potency undimmed. But when Woakes returned after lunch, he had lost none of his vim; in his second over, he compelled Virat Kohli to edge to second slip, where it was dropped by Root. In his following over, Root was again offered a chance; this time, he held on, and Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed.

England's Chris Woakes celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Ravindra Jadeja - AP

Far from being eased in as England’s fourth seamer, Woakes was instead the fulcrum of the attack. Moving the ball rapidly both in the air and - with the aide of the wobble seam - off the pitch, Woakes gave a distillation of his craft. Even allowing for Shardul Thakur’s audacity damaging his economy rate, Woakes still claimed 4-55 from 15 overs: enough to restrict India to 191 all out, but, by cricketing convention, not quite enough to merit leading the side off.

Most striking was how unsurprising it all was: simply Woakes doing what Woakes does. Yet perhaps we should not be so blasé. Woakes’s 91 Test wickets in England have come at just 22.5 apiece - the lowest average of any Englishman to take 50 Test wickets at home since Fred Trueman, who played his last Test in 1965. Alongside being an elite bowler, Woakes has provided regular lower order fortitude: he scored a century against India in 2018, a brilliant 84 not out to clinch an unlikely run chase against Pakistan last summer and averages 34.1 with the bat in England. Only two English players with 20 Tests in history can better the difference between Woakes’s batting and bowling averages - the traditional barometer of all-round prowess - at home.

Add it all up and Woakes is much more than merely Mr Dependable; very few cricketers have been so valuable for England at home. The unobtrusive excellence of his return at The Oval was Woakes in excelsis.

India love playing the underdog but now they must live up to expectation

By Izzy Westbury

Everyone likes to prove people wrong, to channel that fighting, underdog spirit and pull off audacious comebacks. India, we know, are very good at it. Nothing a ferocious Virat Kohli pep-talk can’t sort.

Shardul Thakur’s dashing 36-ball 57 on day one at The Oval, entering on 117 for 6, was an up-against-the-wall effort. As was Jasprit Bumrah’s two wickets in five balls to remove England’s openers, three overs into defending a below-par score. Maybe throw in Umesh Yadav’s dismissal of Joe Root too, ten minutes before stumps on a day that England were close to making their own. Doubt the tourists and they’ll give you what for; "never write us off" is a favourite Virat Kohli retort.

Only India’s problem, more widely, is of a different sort: they’re not very good at fulfilling the expectations placed upon them in the first place. India arrived in England clear favourites. A loss in the World Test Championship Final yes, but at least they’d got there. There had been the unlikely, daring win Down Under before that too. And now that they’d had time to settle in alien, English conditions, the last piece in the Kohli-Ravi Shastri legacy seemed there for the taking. England – and an England without Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer or Stuart Broad for much of it – looked but a feeble, surmountable obstacle in their way to a first England away-series win under this duo.

That fierce intent worked, at first. On top in the drawn first Test, an exciting victory in the second (that in itself a comeback of sorts from a finely-balanced contest) and suddenly they were there, with a series lead, in England. Now for the easy part, surely. Just settle in for the ride, it’s cruise control from here. Only England also like being underdogs. Bouncing back from a series deficit is almost a trademark of the Joe Root Test brand. This is a battle between two top-four Test nations, each desperately trying to avoid being Goliath against the Davids before them.

India, simply, haven’t been able to adapt. It’s almost as if the visitors entered the series believing they’d cracked how to win in England, had found that hidden formula and needed only to apply it from there. That it might not work, that things might go wrong as they invariably do in a Test match let alone series, hadn’t crossed India’s mind. Plan A or nothing.

India's Cheteshwar Pujara walks off the pitch after being given out caught by England's Jonny Bairstow - AP

The mode of India dismissals has been very repetitive. James Anderson has Cheteshwar Pujara on four of the six occasions he has been out this series, each in single figures. Virat Kohli has offered his outside edge on every one of his dismissals. And Rishabh Pant has skipped down the track, intent on demolition, to every bowler regardless of who they are or the stage of the game. Only Rohit Sharma has looked anywhere near managing to change his approach, striving and straining not to hook a short one down the throat of deep backward square; he has now leapt over Kohli in the ICC Test batting rankings for the first time. India have some great players, no doubt, but their capacity to adapt when the expected goes wrong needs work.

India may have planned for skiddy, annoying bowlers on green tops. What they’ve got instead are tall, bouncy aggressors coming from a height which India haven’t found a way to repel. Ollie Robinson has run amok this series and now he has Craig Overton too, both releasing from an average height of 2.21 metres this series. James Anderson stretches deceivingly high and with Chris Woakes back in the attack their height is a problem for the tourists.

Craig Overton celebrates the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane - Getty Images

Since the start of 2020 India have the second worst average of all teams in the world against seam bowlers with a high release, which is one of 2.15 metres or more. It has manifested in a slew of edges: almost 60% of India’s dismissals in the series to-date have been caught behind the bat, either by the keeper or in England’s slip cordon. And this isn’t even an accurate reflection of India’s edginess – in every sense – as England dropped four catches on day one, all behind the bat.

The VIrat Kohli pre-innings huddle is a wonderful thing, all intent and venom and every microphone in range yearning for a snippet of those forceful words. But India, if they are to win this series, their best chance in a long time, need to find a way to adapt, to learn from their mistakes and muster that attacking fight not only when they are up against it but when they’re on top too.