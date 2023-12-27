Can 'Mr. Consistent' lift up Penn State football in the Peach Bowl? Why Tre Wallace is key

ATLANTA − He may have been the most missed man on this Penn State football team.

This potential top receiver for a team whose biggest weakness, arguably enough, has been its pass-catchers.

Alas, Tre Wallace suffered through repeated injuries that began in the opener against West Virginia and eventually derailed his season at the midpoint. He never got to try and be who so many thought he could − who teammate Theo Johnson recalled was trending toward becoming Penn State's No. 1 receiver in late summer.

If there's any solace for the Lions' offense and for Wallace, himself, it is this: He's practicing again leading up to Saturday's Peach Bowl against the Ole Miss Rebels and may get the shot to prove himself again.

Wallace, a slender 6-foot-1 redshirt sophomore, managed just 15 receptions through seven games in the 2023 regular season. He did not score.

His situation marked Penn State's stunning lack of receiver production: Those 15 catches still ranked third among team's wideouts this past season.

“It hurts you because Tre is just Mr. Consistent. You know what you're going to get, day-in and day-out," Penn State interim co-offensive coordinator Ja'Juan Seider said here on Wednesday.

"Tre practices like he’s the guy at the bottom of the depth chart working to be number one on the depth chart. … The thing about Tre, he was taking a lot of pressure off KeAndre (Lambert-Smith)", the team's eventual leading receiver. "So losing him throughout the year definitely hurt us in the pass game."

Will he play on Saturday against Ole Miss?

Seider was non-committal, saying it would be a decision for Wallace and head coach James Franklin.

“If we get him this game it’s a win for Penn State," Seider said.

"He’s been out there getting some reps, but at the end of the day it’s about a comfort level. You don’t want to put a kid in the game and he’s not ready to go."

Penn State has not disclosed Wallace's injuries this season, though it appeared that he suffered a lower-body issue early and possibly a shoulder or collarbone injury later.

Quarterback Drew Allar reiterated the game-week decision uncertainty about Wallace − though he did sound a bit more positive about his Peach Bowl chances.

"Having Trey back is something the offense needs. I think he brings a lot of positivity to that room," Allar said. "He's a very consistent receiver. Obviously, as we all know, he's a very explosive receiver vertically. I think he just brings a great work ethic to that room again, now that he's back healthy."

