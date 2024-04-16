Mr. Basketball: Buckhorn’s Holt adds another accolade following standout sophomore season

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Buckhorn basketball standout sophomore Caleb Holt added yet another accolade to his list on Tuesday, as the Alabama Sports Writers Association named him ‘Mr. Basketball.’

Holt becomes the 42nd player to earn the honor. He was also named 6A Boys Player of the Year and earned a spot on the ASWA Super All-State team.

Holt helped lead the Bucks to a 28-5 record and the Class 6 state championship this

past season. He recorded 16 points and 13 boards in Buckhorn’s 52-51 win over Mountain Brook High School in the state final game and was named MVP of the tournament.

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound sophomore guard averaged 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.4 assists per game. He is ranked as the nation’s No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2026 by ESPN and concluded his sophomore year with 1,798 points in his prep basketball career.

Holt becomes the first Buck and the first sophomore to receive the award.

This award comes just weeks after Holt was named Gatorade’s Alabama Boy’s Basketball Player of the Year, an award that celebrates the nation’s top high school athletes for excellence on the court, in the classroom and in the community.

He was also MaxPrep’s Alabama Player of the Year.

